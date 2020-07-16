Advertisement

Zapata ISD denied exemption from in-class learning

District moves start date to August 10th
Zapata County ISD
Zapata County ISD(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Zapata ISD received a response from the state on whether they could start the new year with instruction from home.

The district already had two options they submitted to the state.

One was instruction once a week in person at school, and the rest from home.

The school district asked the Department of State Health to be exempt from the in-person instruction since their positive cases continue to rise; however, the department says they are in no position to exempt the district.

Due to this response, they are now finalizing plans in moving the district's start date to August 10th.

That gives them an additional week to await further guidance from the Texas Education Agency or the governor’s office.

