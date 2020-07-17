Border Patrol agents find 11 undocumented immigrants inside SUV

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on July 16th when agents noticed multiple individuals crossing the Rio Grande and load into a white SUV at the intersection of Allen and Abbeville Drive.

Moments later, the driver was heading southbound on I-35 and took the Calton Road exit while agents were trailing behind.

While other agents were responding, they found the vehicle near the intersection of Farias Avenue and Juarez Street.

When agents searched the SUV, they found 11 people who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and believed to be from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

All individuals were arrested and the SUV was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

