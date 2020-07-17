Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts involving stolen vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts and recovered two stolen vehicles within the span of an hour.

The first incident happened on July 17th when agents encountered a black pick up truck hauling a gray trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 19 people determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals, along with the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody and the trailer was found to have been stolen.

After an hour later, a black pick-up truck hauling a camper trailer was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the camper.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 27 individuals determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and illegally living in the U.S.

The driver a U.S. Citizen and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Both the pick-up truck and the trailer were reported stolen and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside camper trailer (Border Patrol)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.