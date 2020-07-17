Advertisement

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts involving stolen vehicles

Agents apprehended two drivers and 46 undocumented immigrants
Border Patrol agents find nearly 50 undocumented immigrants
Border Patrol agents find nearly 50 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts and recovered two stolen vehicles within the span of an hour.

The first incident happened on July 17th when agents encountered a black pick up truck hauling a gray trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 19 people determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals, along with the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody and the trailer was found to have been stolen.

After an hour later, a black pick-up truck hauling a camper trailer was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the camper.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 27 individuals determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and illegally living in the U.S.

The driver a U.S. Citizen and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Both the pick-up truck and the trailer were reported stolen and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside camper trailer
Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside camper trailer(Border Patrol)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Car knocks out traffic light in central Laredo

Updated: 17 hours ago
A vehicle accident causes damage to a traffic light near McPherson and Bustamante.

Local

Wear your mask to avoid from getting fined

Updated: 19 hours ago
Before you head on out to the store, you might want to remember to wear your mask or you could face a hefty fine!

Local

Border Patrol agents find 11 undocumented immigrants inside SUV

Updated: 19 hours ago
Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants.

Local

Gas line maintenance project to cause road closures

Updated: 20 hours ago
A gas line maintenance project may affect your afternoon commute.

Latest News

Local

TEA announces additional re-opening guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|

Local

City confirms 59th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Another patient has passed away as a result of COVID-19 complications putting our death toll at 59.

Local

TEA announces additional re-opening guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 21 hours ago
With the first day of school less than a month away and coronavirus cases still increasing, the Texas Education Agency is laying out some additional guidelines to keep students and teachers safe this school year.

Local

Ten eight-liner businesses shut down for not complying with health guidelines

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT
The city says multiple eight liner businesses have been forced to close after the use of masks was not being enforced by either employees or patrons.

Local

Laredo Police advising public about scam calls

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
The Laredo Police Department is advising the community that there has been a surge in scam calls in our community.

Local

Former Tecolotes pitcher being investigated for sexual abuse a two-year-old girl

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT
A former Tecolotes player is being investigated for the possible rape and death of a two-year-old girl after being arrested on drug charges.