Car knocks out traffic light in central Laredo
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident causes damage to a traffic light near McPherson and Bustamante.
According to Laredo Police, the accident destroyed the traffic light at the intersection.
Technicians are currently working to repair the light; however, it may take up to several hours.
Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.
