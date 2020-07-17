Car knocks out traffic light in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident causes damage to a traffic light near McPherson and Bustamante.

According to Laredo Police, the accident destroyed the traffic light at the intersection.

Technicians are currently working to repair the light; however, it may take up to several hours.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

