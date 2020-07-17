City and County report three new COVID-19 deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting three new deaths due to COVID-19, two of which are nursing home residents.

According to officials, the 56th death was a male in his late 60′s with underlying health conditions. He died at Laredo Medical Center on Thursday.

The 57th death was a male in his mid 80′s with underlying health conditions. He was a resident at Regent Care Center and passed away at the facility.

Death number 58 was a female in her mid 70′s who had underlying health conditions. She was a resident who also died at Regent Care.

This marks seven deaths due to COVID-19 reported in one day.

Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The city is asking residents to do their part to prevent the spread by staying home, wearing a face mask, and avoid social gatherings.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.