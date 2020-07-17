Advertisement

City confirms 59th death related to COVID-19

Death toll continues to rise
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another patient has passed away as a result of COVID-19 complications putting our death toll at 59.

On Friday, July 17th, city and county officials confirmed the 59 death.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her mid 20s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center.

The city announced that from Wednesday to Thursday, we saw a total of seven lives lost within a 24-hour time span.

Officials are urging residents to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus by staying indoors, practicing social distancing, wearing a facemask, and avoid social gatherings.

