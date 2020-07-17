FBI searching for missing teenage girl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs your help as they try to find a 14-year-old girl.

Veronica Montiel has been missing since June sixth and the last place she was seen was in Rio Bravo.

Montiel is five feet and three inches, weighs about 115 pounds has brown eyes and black hair.

According to her family and authorities, she has a medical condition that requires medication.

Her whereabouts are unknown at this time, but it is believed she may be in Mexico although authorities say she had no plans to travel.

As far as the FBI knows, she only took a cell phone, a stuffed animal, her cellphone and a charger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can call 210-225-6741 or visit https://tips.fbi.gov/ .

