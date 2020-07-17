Former Tecolotes pitcher being investigated for sexual abuse a two-year-old girl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former Tecolotes player finds himself in trouble with the law.

Earlier this week, Sergio Mitre was arrested down in Saltillo on drug possession charges and is being investigated for the possible rape and death of a two-year-old girl.

The El Heraldo de Saltillo was the first to report on the incident and says the young girl was the daughter of a 19-year-old woman that Mitre had been living with.

According to the Herald, the two-year-old was vomiting on Saturday and the mother took her to get checked out but was diagnosed with an upset stomach.

When her conditions didn’t improve by Sunday, the mother took her to the Red Cross and the girl was rushed to the children’s hospital where she died shortly after.

According to the Herald, while being evaluated, the doctors found evidence of sexual abuse while an autopsy says the cause of death was a broken artery due to a blow to her back.

Mitre pitched in six games for the Tecos last summer before being sent to Saltillo, he also played for the Cubs, Brewers, and Yankees during his career in the major leagues.

The pitcher has been suspended indefinitely by the Mexican League.

