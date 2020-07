LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A gas line maintenance project may affect your afternoon commute.

CenterPoint Energy will be conducting maintenance work at the 5200 block of Gallagher Avenue.

Due to the project, the street will be closed until roughly 5 p.m.

During this time, the public is encouraged to seek alternative routes and drive with caution.

