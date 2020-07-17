Hospitals to not give COVID-19 statistics to CDC

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new protocol has been created by the Trump Administration to keep track of coronavirus statistics.

Currently that information goes to the Centers for Disease Control, but under this new order from the White House the information is being passed from the hospitals directly to the Health and Human Services Department, skipping the CDC.

This new move is raising alarms with health care experts and government officials like Representative Henry Cuellar.

In a statement he says, “This decision undermines CDC’s credibility, weakens the quality and availability of data, and gives the president more control over what information is disseminated to the public. That’s why I joined a letter to Secretary Azar urging him to rescind guidance to send COVID-19 hospital data to HHS and request that CDC continue to handle and report hospital data. To properly determine the best possible response to this pandemic, COVID-19 data collection and reporting needs to be done in a transparent and trustworthy manner and cannot be partisan.”

