Laredo Police advising public about scam calls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising the community that there has been a surge in scam calls in our community.

Authorities say callers are posing as collection agencies and asking for money or personal information over the phone.

Police say you should never give out personal information over the phone or allow a caller to coerce you into making a payment electronically, wire transfer, or gift cards.

Please share this information with elderly family members, especially those who live alone.

