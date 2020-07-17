Advertisement

Laredo Police Officers Union requests COVID-19 tests for officers

The Laredo Police Officers Union is speaking out on behalf of officers working on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
In an email, Union President Rojelio Nevarez says he’s been told by officers and supervisors on patrol of an active emergency detention call that they are concerned of the exposure they have had to COVID patients.

They are requesting they be tested after coming in contact either at hospitals or out on response calls, as well as additional resources to keep them safe.

City Manager Robert Eads says they’ve heard their message loud and clear.

“We’re definitely looking at everything they’re requesting from us and obviously their interaction with COVID patients and how that works out is a medical question. This is one that we’re trying to address and making sure that we provide our first responders every available resource, but it has to be medically sound type response, so we’re working through that.”

The email was sent to Eads, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino, and Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello.

