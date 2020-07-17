Local church speaks out about online rumors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local church speaks out on rumors made on social media regarding more positive COVID-19 cases.

Christ the King posted on their Facebook page a response to allegations made by a separate group in a post that warns parishioners of attending communion at the church this weekend.

The group’s post alleges, “The priest and two members who will assist in the communion have tested positive for COVID-19, and against the recommendation to cancel communion, have decided to go ahead and continue as scheduled.”

The church is now setting the record straight, claiming while there is some truth to this allegation, it’s not entirely correct.

They say on Saturday, July 11 Father Joe Cadena began to feel mild cold-like symptoms. He immediately isolated himself completely and has not celebrated any masses in the church since then.

They go on to say he was tested for COVID-19 and is still awaiting the results. The parochial vicar has taken over all pastoral duties.

This past Tuesday, an individual alerted the parish that they had tested positive and is staying home until receiving a negative test result. All staff members, including the parochial vicar, are monitoring for symptoms.

Five celebrations of first holy communion were scheduled in order to ensure that very small groups attended each celebration.

Social distancing is exercised and all are required to wear a mask.

To see the complete statement, visit their Facebook page at Christ the King Catholic Church.

