Local school districts send out new questionnaire to parents

With August 10th quickly approaching, no official decision has been made yet on how our city’s school districts will be starting the school year.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Both local school districts, United and Laredo ISD, are asking parents to fill out a new survey regarding the return to school.

This is to be in compliance with the new requirements of the Texas Education Agency.

After having a plan in place for both districts to offer virtual learning in the first 6 weeks of classes, the TEA mandates that all campuses offer in class instruction as well.

On Wednesday, UISD sent out a survey on the Google Docs platform to all email addresses associated with the district’s primary contact.

The survey asks if parents would prefer to send their children to school for in person instruction or online remote learning, whether they have electronic devices for online learning, and if they will be using the district’s meal program.

UISD’s leader, Superintendent Roberto Santos, spoke on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Thursday on what parents’ response have been so far.

“We sent a survey out to the parents yesterday. As of eight o’clock this morning, we had over 8,000 people respond to this survey. Out of that response, we got 88% parents who want to do distance learning remote, but we still have 12% who want to do face to face. We’ve got special needs students and some of the students that need face to face, so we got to work on that.”

The district says they need those responses immediately. The deadline is before July 31st.

Santos says they are waiting on the TEA’s response to find out if they are officially allowed to do remote learning for the first weeks before offering face to face.

The UISD superintendent says the first day of school is subject to change and could potentially be August 24th.

