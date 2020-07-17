Nuevo Laredo enforcing strict travel measures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The mayor of Nuevo Laredo says that officials will be enforcing strict measures as travelers head into our sister city.

According to Mayor Enrique Rivas, the country will send more personnel to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to check all travelers on busses to make sure they have an essential reason to travel.

Rivas adds bridge officials will be monitoring buses as they come into Nuevo Laredo through Bridge Two.

If they determine a traveler’s reason as non-essentials the individual could be sent back to the United States.

These measures have always been in place but now they will be enforced in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

