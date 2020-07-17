Police searching for woman believed to be tied to auto theft case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a woman believed to be tied to an auto theft investigation.

The woman was caught on camera wearing a blue facemask and hoop earrings.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

