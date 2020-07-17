Advertisement

TEA announces additional re-opening guidelines for upcoming school year

Schools will be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first day of school less than a month away and coronavirus cases still increasing, the Texas Education Agency is laying out some additional guidelines regarding the 2020-2021 school year.

Last week, the agency released public health guidance for the upcoming school year in order to prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return back to the classrooms.

Given the latest developments surrounding COVID-19, TEA has updated its guidelines allowing schools to provide a smooth transition for students, teachers, and staff so that they will experience the safest mode of learning during the school year.

TEA says schools will be allowed to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks. After that, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction if needed with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.

TEA guidelines include important exemptions for students, specifically for those households that do not have access to internet or learning devices.

Any student requiring on-campus instruction during this period will still be entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period.

Local school boards for districts with high levels of cases also have the flexibility to delay the school year.

