Ten eight-liner businesses shut down for not complying with health guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Amusement centers known as maquinitas have been ordered to shut down after not complying with current health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Laredo announced that ten different eight liner businesses around the city will be forced to cease operations because the use of masks was not being enforced by either employees or their patrons.

Some of the establishments are also being asked to close their doors because they are accused of serving alcohol.

A letter was sent last week on behalf of City Council and was signed by city manager Robert Eads, who contacted Governor Abbott in reference to the closures.

He says the primary concern is the health of those individuals who frequent these businesses.

The list includes the following businesses:

Juega-Juega Amusement, 1029 Bob Bullock Loop

Texas Casino, 5102 Hwy 359

Paris Amusement, 517 Shiloh Drive

Lucky Home Amusement, 4914 San Bernardo Avenue

Play-N-Go Amusement, 602 Market Street

Fire Link, 8511 McPherson Road

Gold Fish, 2322 Jacaman Road

Aras, 6408 Crescent Loop

Trebol, 40 Shiloh Suite #0

Fireball World, 4520 San Bernardo Avenue

