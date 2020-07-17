Wear your mask to avoid from getting fined

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Before you head on out to the store, you might want to remember to wear your mask or you could face a hefty fine.

Laredoans can now receive a fine of $2,000 for not wearing a mask or face covering of some type.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, this is based on approval already given by Governor Greg Abbott to the City of Austin on identical public health orders issued by our local health authorities.

The assistant city manager and acting city attorney Kristina Hale agreed that this is allowed.

