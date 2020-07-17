Advertisement

Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

It's aimed at amputees and people with different foot sizes
By Ed Payne and JOSEPH PISANI
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Zappos is trying out new ways to sell shoes: allow shoppers to buy a single shoe at a time or purchase a pair in two different sizes.

The tests, which started Tuesday, are aimed at amputees, those with differing foot sizes and others who have been left out by the footwear industry, which has sold shoes in pairs and in the same size for decades.

Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in 2017 when it launched its Zappos Adaptive site, where it sells clothing and shoes that are easier to put on or take off for people with ranging abilities.

The company, which is owned by online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc., said it’s working with six brands on the test, including Converse, New Balance and Nike.

It’ll be small at first: there are about 80 styles and colors available in adult and kids sizes. But Zappos hopes to expand into more styles in the future, said Dana Zumbo, the business development manager at Zappos Adaptive, where the shoes will be sold.

Single shoes will cost less than a pair. Prices range from $18.50 to $85, the company said.

Zappos said it is buying shoes in pairs from the brands and had to make tweaks to its warehouse so that the pairs could be split up when they come in. Zumbo said the goal is to get the brands to sell it one shoe at a time if the test proves to be successful.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 1 hour ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

National

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 6 hours ago
A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

National

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House by President Barack Obama in 2011.

National Politics

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died.

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 14 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

National

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.