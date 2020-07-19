Advertisement

City confirms multiple deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend

Six deaths reported over the weekend
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend putting our death toll at 65.

On Saturday, city and county officials confirmed the 60th, 61st, and 62nd death due to the coronavirus.

The 60th death was a man in his early 60s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at his home on July 13th.

Meanwhile, the 61st death was a man in his early 90s who succumbed to the virus at a San Antonio area hospital on July 11th.

The 62nd death was a woman in her early 40s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at LMC on Friday, July 17th.

On Sunday, officials reported another three lives lost due to COVID-19.

The 63rd death was a woman in her late 60s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18th.

The 64th death was a woman in her early 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center’s North Central ER on Saturday, July 18th.

The 65th death was a woman in her mid-70s who had underlying health conditions and succumbed to the virus at LMC on Saturday, July 18th.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Moviebuff shares thoughts on current state of cinemas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The summer season is a time when many rush to the cinemas to enjoy a good flick on the big screen but due to the coronavirus, this summer hasn’t been much of a blockbuster year.

Local

Moviebuff shares thoughts on current state of cinemas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Local

Three injured in west Laredo shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting in west Laredo.

Local

Car knocks out traffic light in central Laredo

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
A vehicle accident causes damage to a traffic light near McPherson and Bustamante.

Latest News

Local

Wear your mask to avoid from getting fined

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
Before you head on out to the store, you might want to remember to wear your mask or you could face a hefty fine!

Local

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts involving stolen vehicles

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
Nearly 50 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after two separate human smuggling attempts.

Local

Border Patrol agents find 11 undocumented immigrants inside SUV

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants.

Local

Gas line maintenance project to cause road closures

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
A gas line maintenance project may affect your afternoon commute.

Local

TEA announces additional re-opening guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
|

Local

City confirms 59th death related to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
Another patient has passed away as a result of COVID-19 complications putting our death toll at 59.