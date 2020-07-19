City confirms multiple deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend putting our death toll at 65.

On Saturday, city and county officials confirmed the 60th, 61st, and 62nd death due to the coronavirus.

The 60th death was a man in his early 60s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at his home on July 13th.

Meanwhile, the 61st death was a man in his early 90s who succumbed to the virus at a San Antonio area hospital on July 11th.

The 62nd death was a woman in her early 40s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at LMC on Friday, July 17th.

On Sunday, officials reported another three lives lost due to COVID-19.

The 63rd death was a woman in her late 60s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18th.

The 64th death was a woman in her early 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center’s North Central ER on Saturday, July 18th.

The 65th death was a woman in her mid-70s who had underlying health conditions and succumbed to the virus at LMC on Saturday, July 18th.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.