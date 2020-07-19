Moviebuff shares thoughts on current state of cinemas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The summer season is a time when many rush to the cinemas to enjoy a good flick on the big screen but due to the coronavirus, this summer hasn’t been much of a blockbuster year.

Back in March big movie theater chains such as Cinemark, Regal and AMC announced that it would temporarily close all of its locations until they can ensure the safety of its employees and moviegoers; however, it seems like that has taken longer than expected.

Avid movie lover Francisco Torres is just one of the many theatergoers that is missing the popcorn, the theater seats and the big screen.

Torres says the one thing he misses the most is being able to go to the theater to enjoy the experience with his friends.

When the pandemic first started, Francisco had wanted to see the new live-action Mulan movie with friends; however fate had other plans, something that Torres finds difficult to fathom.

“I can’t believe the thing that I love most, which is watching movies, I cannot do that in the one place that it is meant for that.”

Despite numerous delays, Cinemark says it’s looking to do a multi-phased reopening at certain areas starting on Friday, July 24th; however, don’t expect any new releases anytime soon.

Because of the closures, many studio companies have decided to delay their films or release them online digitally so that audiences can enjoy them from the comfort of their own home.

Which is a service Francisco is grateful for but believes it cannot replace the cinematic experience.

Torres says, "I'm a little worried or concerned that it might end up being like the way of watching movies, streaming that is as opposed to going to the theater, I think it might be a little farfetched right now, I'm just a little worried that could end up being the case."

Once it’s okay to head back to the multi-plex expect some big changes to follow.

Cinemark says it’s already preparing to have employees sanitize the theaters and other high traffic spaces every 30 minutes.

Although theaters and moviegoers are eager to head back to the auditoriums, Francisco believes it’s too soon to go to the movies.

Torres says, “As a group, we need to try to stay safe and keep everyone else safe at the same time so this doesn’t turn into a long con if you will. If we all stay safe, then probably we’ll end up going to the theater sooner than if it opens up and there are more cases and then they shut down everything again.”

Some of the biggest Hollywood movies expected to hit the big screen in August are Mulan, Tenet and The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Some theater chains have already re-opened in big cities such as Dallas, Orlando and San Antonio but so far there has been no word on when the box office will be open in Laredo.

Regal Theaters says they are planning to open on July 31st; meanwhile, both Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark say they will be posting updates on their website when they plan to open.

