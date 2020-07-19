Three injured in west Laredo shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the 3100 block of San Ignacio.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found three patients with gunshot wounds.

One victim was said to be a man in his 30s who had a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to LMC in critical condition.

The second victim was a 16-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the third was a 19-year-old man who sustained injuries to his left hip. Both were taken to LMC in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

