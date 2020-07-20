27.4 Million dollars of funds going towards New Air and Marine Hangar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than 27 million dollars of funding will go towards a new Air and Marine Hanger Facility in Laredo.

The new facility will include administrative, operational, and hangar space for aircraft and vehicle parking.

The hangar facility will be the first phase in creating a campus for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the South Texas region.

The CBP Laredo Air Branch currently has a two-year lease at the Laredo International Airport, but according to CBP, the current facility is inadequate for its operations.

