Border Patrol agents arrest nearly three-dozen train jumpers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several undocumented immigrants are arrested for allegedly attempting to board freight trains in north Laredo.

The first incident happened on Friday, July 17 when agents observed several individuals on board a freight train that was traveling to Cotulla. The agents contacted the rail service company and requested that the train be stopped for inspection. Agents searched the railroad cars and found 13 undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Mexico.

The second incident happened on Saturday when agents observed several individuals on board another freight train that was heading to Cotulla. Agents contacted the rail service so that the train could be stopped for inspection.

When agents searched the train, agents detained 23 individuals who were in the U.S. illegally, meanwhile, several others jumped off the train and fled the area.

Several hours later, agents received a report of a large group of people traveling north of where the train had been inspected.

Agents responded and apprehended 11 more individuals who were in the U.S. illegally.

In total, 34 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala were arrested.

