Border Patrol agents find drugs inside submerged minivan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find a load of drugs inside a submerged minivan down by the river.

The incident happened on Monday morning when agents received a tip regarding two suspicious people crossing the Rio Grande with bundles.

When agents arrived, they saw a red minivan flee and drive into the river where he abandoned the vehicle and absconded to Mexico.

Agents recovered the van and found nine bundles of marijuana worth roughly $721,600.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

