Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Sunday, July 19th when agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a white pick up truck hauling a travel trailer.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 30 undocumented immigrants believed to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

The second incident happened later that afternoon when a tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 12 individuals who were from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals in both cases along with the drivers and passengers were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

