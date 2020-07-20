Local hotel now ready to house COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local hotel that is acting as an alternative medical site is ready to take COVID-19 patients.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator and Interim Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo, the Red Roof Inn on Calton Road is already set up to receive patients.

No patients have been transferred yet due to admission criteria.

Elizondo says hospitals have not been able to find the right patients to send.

They were supposed to do a soft opening on Sunday but because of the restrictions that was not possible.

This facility will be specifically for non-ICU patients.

