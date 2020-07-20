DHS employee charged with wire fraud

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Department of Homeland Security employee and Laredoan is charged with fraud.

The charges allege that from 2018 through July 2019, David Allen Parker devised a scheme to defraud online lending institutions.

Parker allegedly applied for lines of credit in excess of $33,000 using stolen personal identifying information belonging to deceased individuals.

If convicted of wire fraud, parker faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

He will remain in custody pending a hearing set for July 24.

