DHS employee charged with wire fraud
Man allegedly applied for credit using information belonging to deceased individuals
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Department of Homeland Security employee and Laredoan is charged with fraud.
The charges allege that from 2018 through July 2019, David Allen Parker devised a scheme to defraud online lending institutions.
Parker allegedly applied for lines of credit in excess of $33,000 using stolen personal identifying information belonging to deceased individuals.
If convicted of wire fraud, parker faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
He will remain in custody pending a hearing set for July 24.
