Hospitals in Nuevo Laredo could soon be used specifically for COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Certain hospitals in our sister city could soon only see COVID-19 patients.

According to the director for medical services, Jaime Emilio Gutierrez, government hospitals along the border would exclusively treat those with the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases in the State of Tamaulipas has increased rapidly daily.

Gutierrez says there are other plans are in the works to have alternative medical sites to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

