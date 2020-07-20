Human smuggling attempt escalates into brief vehicle pursuit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A high-speed chase between law enforcement officers and a pickup truck leads to the discovery of a dozen undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on July 18th when Border Patrol agents received a tip that a dark-colored pick-up truck was looking to avoid the U.S. 59 checkpoint.

Agents put out a description of the vehicle to local authorities and the truck was spotted near Freer.

Deputies from the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the truck as it traveled on Highway 16 but the driver refused and sent authorities on a chase.

The driver eventually came to a stop which is where authorities discovered that he was transporting 12 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

They were placed under arrest and turned over to Border Patrol; meanwhile, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office seized the vehicle.

