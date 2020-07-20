Laredo Health Authority reports influx of minors with COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo's Health Authority says another group of our most vulnerable is testing positive for the coronavirus.

During Friday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino went in depth about what he has been seeing at his clinic.

He says personally at his private practice he's seen 25 children test positive for the virus.

The doctor spoke about the topic of opening the schools and says he applauds the district’s decision for continuing with virtual learning.

Trevino says, “I do want to express my medical opinion that opening our schools about a 10 percent prevalence rate, or positivity, is very dangerous. A good road map to open schools would require a 10 to 14 day downward trend in our positivity rate, our hospitalizations and decrease in ICU hospital beds.”

Trevino says with more than 25 percent in prevalence rate -- he recommends the in person learning for the school districts at this time.

