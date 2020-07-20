Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss extending unemployment benefits

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As people continue to struggle financially due to the pandemic and rely on unemployment benefits, millions under those programs could be facing another challenge.

In March, congress passed the CARES Act that provides an additional $600 aid per week to those under unemployment benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, expires in the end of July, but lawmakers are considering extending it.

Although people seem to be getting their jobs back, millions under unemployment benefits may be affected when this boost stops, since this is what’s helping them get by.

In a media briefing on Thursday, the Texas Workforce Commission reminds the public about the possibility of the special benefits ending soon.

″It is important to know that TWC does not have the authority to change or make changes to FPUC and does not have the ability to extend the date,” said Cisco Gamez of Texas Workforce Commission. “Any adjustments or extensions would need to be changed by congress.”

The week of July 25 will be the last time that the additional weekly benefits will be paid.

In May, Webb County had almost 16,000 under unemployment, a number that dropped in June to a little more than 11,000.

Policymakers are considering providing more payments of lesser amounts that could range from $200-400 weekly and debating whether more emergency stimulus checks are needed to keep jobless people afloat through the pandemic.

Those who have been receiving benefits will still keep their regular unemployment benefits without the boost.

TWC is asking for people who are trying to apply to be patient as they continue receiving a number of calls.

They say the best way to apply for benefits is online.

