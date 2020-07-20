Advertisement

Local bank discusses national coin shortage

Fewer shoppers means fewer coins in circulation
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A nationwide coin shortage is impacting people and businesses in many parts of the country.

Here in Laredo, a local bank chain is speaking out on this shortage and how the pandemic plays a role.

The coronavirus has caused a lot of businesses to close its doors, so that means fewer shoppers and fewer coins in circulation.

At the same time, the U.S. Mint stopped producing coins because of social distancing measures.

The department has a limited amount of employees producing coins, which has led to the shortage.

A representative with IBC spoke out on where the local bank community stands.

Gabriela Carriedo with IBC Bank says, “Locally at times, the bank may not be able to supply --- and this goes to all banks, the feds provide us with coins. We purchase the coins from them but because there isn’t enough supply, we may not have enough supply for our businesses and to give out all the coins that they need.”

According to an NBC consumer report, bankers don't expect the shortage to last long.

They say the mint should start operating soon, leading to the flow of coins to even out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police detain active shooter near Mines Road

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A man is in custody after a shooting took place at a neighborhood by Mines Road.

News

Four adults cited for violating curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
If anyone wants to report an anonymous tips in relation to COVID-19 violations, please download the free LPD app where you can send your tips.

News

Local nursing home goes back into quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Trevino says there’s a new positive resident and 9 residents have passed away. According to him, there are a total of 75 positive cases at Retama Man Nursing Home - West.

News

Lawmakers discuss extending unemployment benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
In May, Webb County had almost 16,000 under unemployment, a number that dropped in June to a little more than 11,000.

Local

Man accused of killing family of four files motions in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man accused of killing a family of four earlier this year files several motions in court, including those relating to the death penalty.

Latest News

Local

Local school districts prepare for distance learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the biggest obstacles for both school districts is being able to provide the technology for all students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Local

Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last week, the Laredo Health Authority announced one death and several positive cases at a local detention center. After the cases were reported, Dr. Victor Trevino issued a quarantine order for the facility.

Local

Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

DHS employee charged with wire fraud

Updated: 5 hours ago
The charges allege that from 2018 through July 2019, David Allen Parker devised a scheme to defraud online lending institutions.

Local

Border Patrol agents find drugs inside submerged minivan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find a load of drugs inside a submerged minivan down by the river.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest nearly three-dozen train jumpers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody after attempting to board a freight train.