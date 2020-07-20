Local bank discusses national coin shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A nationwide coin shortage is impacting people and businesses in many parts of the country.

Here in Laredo, a local bank chain is speaking out on this shortage and how the pandemic plays a role.

The coronavirus has caused a lot of businesses to close its doors, so that means fewer shoppers and fewer coins in circulation.

At the same time, the U.S. Mint stopped producing coins because of social distancing measures.

The department has a limited amount of employees producing coins, which has led to the shortage.

A representative with IBC spoke out on where the local bank community stands.

Gabriela Carriedo with IBC Bank says, “Locally at times, the bank may not be able to supply --- and this goes to all banks, the feds provide us with coins. We purchase the coins from them but because there isn’t enough supply, we may not have enough supply for our businesses and to give out all the coins that they need.”

According to an NBC consumer report, bankers don't expect the shortage to last long.

They say the mint should start operating soon, leading to the flow of coins to even out.

