Advertisement

Local school districts prepare for distance learning

UISD to discuss plans during board meeting on Tuesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With coronavirus cases still on the rise, Texas school districts are coming up with different plans to keep their students and teachers safe during upcoming school year.

One of the biggest challenges for both school districts is being able to provide the technology for all students to participate in distance learning; however, both school districts have a plan in place to make that a possibility.

After UISD conducted a survey, its results indicated that most parents are interested in keeping their children home when the school year starts; however, many may not have the adequate technology to do so.

On Thursday, LISD delivered Chromebooks to its high schools that will be distributed to students during registration and schedule pick up time in August.

Before distributing the Chromebooks, assigning them to students before they can pick them up next month.

UISD Superintendent Bobby Santos spoke to the news desk about waiting on materials.

Santos says they are looking at starting on August the 24th so they will be able to deliver Chromebooks to its students.

The hardest part right now is that there's been a delay in a lot of materials.

Santos says they are also looking into connecting a lot of their campuses to internet access that can reach a wide range and working with city officials on providing a city-wide WIFI connection.

Santos is also talking about providing WIFI on their buses to be in colonias so that students living in lower-income communities can have the access to WIFI connection.

The UISD school board will talk more about this during their meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police detain active shooter near Mines Road

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A man is in custody after a shooting took place at a neighborhood by Mines Road.

News

Four adults cited for violating curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
If anyone wants to report an anonymous tips in relation to COVID-19 violations, please download the free LPD app where you can send your tips.

News

Local nursing home goes back into quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Trevino says there’s a new positive resident and 9 residents have passed away. According to him, there are a total of 75 positive cases at Retama Man Nursing Home - West.

News

Lawmakers discuss extending unemployment benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
In May, Webb County had almost 16,000 under unemployment, a number that dropped in June to a little more than 11,000.

Local

Man accused of killing family of four files motions in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man accused of killing a family of four earlier this year files several motions in court, including those relating to the death penalty.

Latest News

Local

Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last week, the Laredo Health Authority announced one death and several positive cases at a local detention center. After the cases were reported, Dr. Victor Trevino issued a quarantine order for the facility.

Local

Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

DHS employee charged with wire fraud

Updated: 5 hours ago
The charges allege that from 2018 through July 2019, David Allen Parker devised a scheme to defraud online lending institutions.

Local

Border Patrol agents find drugs inside submerged minivan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find a load of drugs inside a submerged minivan down by the river.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest nearly three-dozen train jumpers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody after attempting to board a freight train.