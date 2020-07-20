Local school districts prepare for distance learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With coronavirus cases still on the rise, Texas school districts are coming up with different plans to keep their students and teachers safe during upcoming school year.

One of the biggest challenges for both school districts is being able to provide the technology for all students to participate in distance learning; however, both school districts have a plan in place to make that a possibility.

After UISD conducted a survey, its results indicated that most parents are interested in keeping their children home when the school year starts; however, many may not have the adequate technology to do so.

On Thursday, LISD delivered Chromebooks to its high schools that will be distributed to students during registration and schedule pick up time in August.

Before distributing the Chromebooks, assigning them to students before they can pick them up next month.

UISD Superintendent Bobby Santos spoke to the news desk about waiting on materials.

Santos says they are looking at starting on August the 24th so they will be able to deliver Chromebooks to its students.

The hardest part right now is that there's been a delay in a lot of materials.

Santos says they are also looking into connecting a lot of their campuses to internet access that can reach a wide range and working with city officials on providing a city-wide WIFI connection.

Santos is also talking about providing WIFI on their buses to be in colonias so that students living in lower-income communities can have the access to WIFI connection.

The UISD school board will talk more about this during their meeting on Tuesday.

