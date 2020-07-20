Man accused of killing family of four files motions in court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The man accused of killing a family of four earlier this year files several motions in court, including those relating to the death penalty.

Samuel Enrique Lopez, 20 is facing a slew of charges including capital murder of multiple people.

According to the Webb County Court docket, Lopez’s attorney filed motions on the following: subpoena to have the medical examiner produce documents in court, preclude the death penalty as a sentencing option, have a pretrial hearing and allow Lopez to wear civilian clothes if approved and to preclude Lopez from being shackled in public are just a few of the motions filed in the more than 15 listed in the docket.

Court documents state that Lopez was behind the deaths of 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes,18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz, and two-year-old Julian Saraco on April 14th.

