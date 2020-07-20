Nuevo Laredo designates burial plots for those who have died to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The health department in Nuevo Laredo has designated certain plots for people who died due to COVID-19.

According to the city's mayor, Enrique Rivas, 20 graves have been made available.

Rivas says they are making sure everything is done currently so the individuals are given a proper burial.

Also, extra refrigerated units have been requested to help store the influx of bodies amid the COVDI-19 surge.

