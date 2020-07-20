Advertisement

Local nursing home goes back into quarantine

Doctor Trevino says there’s a new positive resident and 9 residents have passed away. According to him, there are a total of 75 positive cases at Retama Manor Nursing Home - West.
Retama Manor Nursing Home
Retama Manor Nursing Home(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority issued a quarantine order for Retama Manor Nursing Home – Laredo West in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

During Monday’s briefing, Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said they were waiting on the results of a resident.

The home has had healthcare workers test positive in the past.

The order say the facility will be under quarantine until July 31st unless an extension is needed.

Additionally, Regent Care Center is still under quarantine.

Trevino says there’s a new positive resident and 9 residents have passed away. According to him, there are a total of 75 positive cases.

There will be a meeting this week to determine when Regent can be released from quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police detain active shooter near Mines Road

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A man is in custody after a shooting took place at a neighborhood by Mines Road.

News

Four adults cited for violating curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
If anyone wants to report an anonymous tips in relation to COVID-19 violations, please download the free LPD app where you can send your tips.

News

Lawmakers discuss extending unemployment benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
In May, Webb County had almost 16,000 under unemployment, a number that dropped in June to a little more than 11,000.

Local

Man accused of killing family of four files motions in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man accused of killing a family of four earlier this year files several motions in court, including those relating to the death penalty.

Latest News

Local

Local school districts prepare for distance learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the biggest obstacles for both school districts is being able to provide the technology for all students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Local

Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last week, the Laredo Health Authority announced one death and several positive cases at a local detention center. After the cases were reported, Dr. Victor Trevino issued a quarantine order for the facility.

Local

DHS employee charged with wire fraud

Updated: 5 hours ago
The charges allege that from 2018 through July 2019, David Allen Parker devised a scheme to defraud online lending institutions.

Local

Border Patrol agents find drugs inside submerged minivan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find a load of drugs inside a submerged minivan down by the river.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest nearly three-dozen train jumpers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody after attempting to board a freight train.

Local

Human smuggling attempt escalates into brief vehicle pursuit

Updated: 7 hours ago
A high-speed chase between law enforcement officers and a pickup truck leads to the discovery of a dozen undocumented immigrants.