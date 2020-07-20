Local nursing home goes back into quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority issued a quarantine order for Retama Manor Nursing Home – Laredo West in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

During Monday’s briefing, Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said they were waiting on the results of a resident.

The home has had healthcare workers test positive in the past.

The order say the facility will be under quarantine until July 31st unless an extension is needed.

Additionally, Regent Care Center is still under quarantine.

Trevino says there’s a new positive resident and 9 residents have passed away. According to him, there are a total of 75 positive cases.

There will be a meeting this week to determine when Regent can be released from quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.