Online registration for LISD begins today!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The month of August is just a couple of weeks away and a local school district is advising parents to register their child for the upcoming school year.

Online registration for new students in Pre-k3 through 12th grade will start on Monday, July 20th.

Students new to the district must provide proof of residency, parent identification, student birth certificate, student social security, immunization records, last report card, or proof of guardianship.

To register your child you can visit www.laredoisd.org and scroll down to the “For Parents” section and click on the online registration tab.

The registration process is available in both English and Spanish.

Parents who do not have access to a computer or internet are advised to contact their child’s campus.

The first day of classes for LISD is on Monday, August 10th.

