Police say despite rise in cases, residents are still violating curfew

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department says they are confused as to why people continue to break the curfew rule despite the rise in cases.

The public information officer for the department, Investigator Joe Baeza says there is absolutely no reason why people should be out after the 10 p.m. curfew unless it is essential.

Unlike Thursday, where they reported no cases, on Friday they issued seven citations.

Investigator Baeza says, “Through 2004 we had a daily report of how many people were dying as a result of cartel-related issues in Mexico. What was striking to me was the fact that it became very normalized to hear numbers of people that were being killed every day. It almost seems similar to this situation as we go through this journey together in regards to people not actually listening to these numbers.”

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, the City of Laredo reinstated the city-wide curfew at the end of June.

Also, during the media briefing, Baeza talked about how it’s mostly adults that continue to ignore the curfew.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.