Rio Grande Detention Center under quarantine

48 staff members and 28 detainees test positive
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City and county officials are closely monitoring facilities that house several people at once.

Last week, the Laredo Health Authority announced one death and several positive cases at a local detention center.

After the cases were reported, Doctor Victor Trevino issued a quarantine order for the facility.

On Thursday, the order stated that at least 15 detainees at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

During Friday’s media briefing, Dr. Trevino clarified the death of a detainee due to the virus.

Trevino says the detainee at the detention center was associated with that facility and not in the facility.

The detainee was discharged and went to the hospital, where he passed away at a local hospital.

Under the order, the detention center will not be allowed to take detainees outside of the facility except for emergency transfers to a hospital, medical treatments/services.

Also, the detention center may not discharge or transfer detainees to other facilities while the control order remains in effect unless granted approval by the Laredo Health Department.

The release also stated that employees had tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Trevino says an investigation on that matter is underway to find out just how many were infected; however, some have ended up at local hospitals.

Trevino says, “Two employees I know were hospitalized from that facility. We need to find out how many more and identify the positive detainees, the positive employees so we can isolate them and start on the infection control plan.”

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Trevino said 48 staff members tested positive, nine of those are still active.

Meanwhile, 28 detainees have tested positive, eight of those are still active.

The quarantine is in effect from July 16 through July 27th but that could be subject to change.

