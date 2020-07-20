Advertisement

Twitter removes Trump campaign video after Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist order

This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.
This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump retweeted a campaign video from White House aide Dan Scavino that featured the band’s song “In the End.”

Linkin Park responded in a tweet of their own, saying they don’t endorse the president, and don’t “authorize his organization to use any of our music.” They added that a cease-and-desist order “has been issued.”

Twitter removed the video, replacing it with a notice saying: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP leaders at White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 19 minutes ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

Local

Laredo Health Authority reports influx of minors with COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
With the first day of school right around the corner, Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino spoke about the importance of keeping kids safe this school year.

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Local

Webb County Clerk’s Office closed for maintenance

Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you have any business with the Webb County Clerk’s Office, they may need to be put on hold for a while.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Library Stabilization Fund Act calls for $2 billion in emergency recovery funding for America's libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Online registration for LISD begins today!

Updated: 1 hour ago
The month of August is just a couple of weeks away and a local school district is advising parents to register their child for the upcoming school year.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.