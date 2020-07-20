Webb County Clerk’s Office closed for maintenance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you have any business with the Webb County Clerk’s Office, it may need to be put on hold for a while.

According to an e-mail from a county spokesperson, the county clerk’s office will be closed on Monday, July 20th and July 21st for maintenance.

The office is expected to re-open on Wednesday, July 22nd.

