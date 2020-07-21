85 Infants test positive for coronavirus in Nueces County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A South Texas county is dealing with a group of coronavirus cases among young children.

Health officials say that 85 infants younger than a year old have tested positive for the coronavirus at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Nueces County since early March.

One of the children who tested positive died, but officials are still trying to determine if COVID-19 was the cause.

In all, 8,407 people in Nueces County have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March.

Children under the age of one represent about one percent of those positive cases.

The county, which includes Corpus Christi, has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well over 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.

