Advertisement

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Nearly two weeks after a 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia was reported missing, police arrested his babysitter and charged her with his murder. Investigators are still searching for the child’s body.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill. She was arrested early Monday morning.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tianna Parks’ actions. This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.
Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.(Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

King’s stepfather, Marvin Reese, reported him missing on the night of July 8 after he realized Parks, a friend who had been caring for the toddler for about two weeks, did not have the boy. Police say the last confirmed sighting of King was on July 5.

With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms King was killed. They believe the murder happened well before police were called about his disappearance.

Police developed Parks as a suspect early on in the investigation, saying her story did not check out.

King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.
King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.(Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

“Nothing that she told us turned out to be truthful,” said Anthony Voci, chief of the Homicide Unit with the district attorney’s office.

Many questions remain in the case.

"We don't right now have the mechanism of King Hill's death. We don't know the date of his death, and we don't know the location of his death, nor do we know where Miss Parks disposed of his body. But we know, based on the evidence that we have, that he was in fact killed by Miss Parks," Voci said.

King’s body has not yet been recovered. His mother, Amber Hill, said Sunday that detectives informed her the body may never be found.

“I can’t even get his body. Whatever she was doing to him, I can’t even get his body. It’s messing my whole family up,” Hill said.

Police are asking anyone who might know where the toddler’s body is located to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KYW, Philadelphia Police, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber pellets at protest

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Prosecutors say the photojournalists were wearing press credentials, identified themselves as media and raised their hands as they asked to cross the street when a police officer shot them with rubber pellets.

Coronavirus

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
U.S. lawmakers remained far apart Tuesday on a deal to provide more financial relief for Americans as European leaders thrashed out a plan for their pandemic-ravaged economies.

National

White House, Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
The president still faces tough questions about his handling of the pandemic, like why the White House is seeking to block new funding for virus testing, and his lukewarm support for wearing masks.

National

Struggling single mother donates lottery winnings to Mo. officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Missouri woman donated her $100 lottery winnings to an injured officer, so police paid it forward and raised money for her.

National

Police pay kindness forward after Mo. woman donates lottery winnings to injured officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A struggling single mother from Missouri donated her $100 lottery winnings to an officer shot in the line of duty, so police paid it forward and raised money for her.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Fox News stars Hannity, Carlson, others named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Bauder
Two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News that named network stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Ed Henry of unwanted advancements and sexual harassment, among other claims.

National

FBI identifies 'anti-feminist' lawyer accused in fatal shooting of federal judge's son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The suspect, identifed as Roy Den Hollander, was found dead the day after the shooting at the judge's New Jersey home. Investigators are looking into whether he committed suicide.

National

Workers walk off jobs in 'Strike for Black Lives' in over 100 US cities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Thousands of workers, including some in New York City, took part in the "Strike for Black Lives," walking off their jobs to call for better wages and improved healthcare, while challenging systemic racism.

National Politics

ACLU, lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Larry Neumeister
Cohen was furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He had served only a year of his three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

National

As Philadelphia police search for toddler's remains, babysitter charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the 2-year-old boy was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.