CBP extends closure of Trusted Traveler Program until September

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it will close its Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers until September 8th.

As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. CBP says its highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and security of the American People.

Trusted Traveler Programs applicants who scheduled interviews at enrollment centers on or before September 7 must reschedule their appointments. To reschedule, applicants should log into their Trusted Traveler Programs account on or after September 8 and use the online scheduling tool.

In order to minimize the impact of the enrollment center closures, CBP has decided to extend the period of time that applicants have to complete the enrollment process.

Every applicant now has 545 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.