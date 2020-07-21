CBP officers arrest two men wanted for sex crimes against children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two fugitives wanted for sex crimes against children at a Laredo port of entry.

The first arrest happened on Saturday, July 18th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred 55-year-old Jesus Arzola to secondary inspection. After using a biometric verification system, officers discovered that the Mexican National had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Harris County.

The second arrest happened on Sunday at the same bridge when officers referred 54-year-old Alvaro Hernandez Ruiz to secondary inspection. Records revealed that the Mexican National had an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse of a child involving rape out of Arlington Texas.

CBP officers transported both men to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.