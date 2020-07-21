CBP officers seize $1.3 million dollars worth of meth
Meth found inside 2007 Chevrolet Express van
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized over a million dollars worth of meth over the weekend.
The seizure happened on Friday when CBP officers referred a 2007 Chevrolet Express van to secondary inspection.
Using a non-intrusive imaging scan of the vehicle, officers were able to find 69.44 pounds of meth concealed within the van.
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,388,898.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
