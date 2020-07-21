City and county confirm five new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City and county officials have confirmed five new deaths due to COVID-19 complications putting our death toll at 71.

According to the City of Laredo, the 67th death was a woman in her early 90s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at LMC on Monday, July 20th.

The 68th death was a woman in her early 80s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at LMC on Monday, July 20th.

The 69th death was a man in his late 80s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Doctors Hospital on Saturday, July 18th.

The 70th death was a man in his early 50s who had underlying health conditions and also passed away at Doctors Hospital on Sunday July 19th.

And the 71st death was a woman in her early 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Doctors Hospital on Monday.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

City officials are urging residents to stay home if you feel sick and if you feel that you may have symptoms related to COVID-19 call your doctor or 911.

The city is also asking residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting surfaces, wear a facemask and avoid social gatherings.

For any questions regarding COVID-19 you can call the city’s coronavirus hotline, 956-795-4954.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.