Four adults cited for violating curfew

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking the community to do their part to help curb COVID-19.

According to the department, they received more than 50 calls related to the virus, in one way or another.

They also cited four adults for not following the curfew.

Currently, there is a curfew in our community, that starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

The curfew does not apply those who are working, need to get food, or need to seek medical attention during the curfew hours.

If anyone wants to report an anonymous tips in relation to COVID-19 violations, please download the free LPD app where you can send your tips.

